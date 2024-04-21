75,443 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of BAC traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,273,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
