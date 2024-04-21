833 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,489,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,559. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $73.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

