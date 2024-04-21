A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.