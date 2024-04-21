ABCMETA Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.38 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $356,577.07 and $0.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011672 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,680.36 or 0.99990986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010764 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000356 USD and is down -8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $111.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.