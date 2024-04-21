Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.57 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

