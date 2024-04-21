Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:THQ)

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $19.17 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $20.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.