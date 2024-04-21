abrdn plc Acquires 69,174 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,174 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $79,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.