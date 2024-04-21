abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.22% of Autodesk worth $112,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,055 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.19. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.