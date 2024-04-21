abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,772 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $67,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

SPG stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

