abrdn plc Buys 221,008 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,008 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $87,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.