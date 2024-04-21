abrdn plc Buys 35,479 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $106,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

