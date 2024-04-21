abrdn plc Has $77.12 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.19% of L3Harris Technologies worth $77,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $205.45 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $200.05.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

