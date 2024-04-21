abrdn plc Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 128,952 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $74,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

