abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210,944 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $85,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.