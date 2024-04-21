abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371,325 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $73,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $231.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

