abrdn plc Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 173,107 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $65,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,090.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,093.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,010.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

