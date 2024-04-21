abrdn plc Sells 10,256 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.52% of Axon Enterprise worth $100,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $293.61 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.87 and a 200-day moving average of $258.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

