abrdn plc Sells 2,110,143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110,143 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $92,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $108.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

