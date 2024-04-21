abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,225 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.22% of Atkore worth $72,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Atkore by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Atkore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

