Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $8.44 on Friday, reaching $146.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,618,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average is $148.92. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

