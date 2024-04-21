Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Cut by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 4.3% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,618,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $148.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

