Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $10.93. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 138,898 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.50. Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 696,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.