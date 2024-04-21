Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Aegon Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:AEG opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 27.66%.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
