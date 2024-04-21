Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Aegon Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aegon Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aegon by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Aegon by 144.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

