AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

AGCO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 735,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

