Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $0.37. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 47,561 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
