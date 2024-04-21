Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $0.37. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 47,561 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

