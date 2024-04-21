Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.5% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,610,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. 3,634,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.