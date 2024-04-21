Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.96.

NYSE AA opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

