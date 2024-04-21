Aldebaran Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 375 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $8.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.02. 3,282,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,157. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,418 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.