Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC lifted its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Alico comprises about 3.8% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Alico worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alico by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alico by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALCO traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,965. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 110.84%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.17%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

