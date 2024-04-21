Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Align Technology by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Align Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.98. The company had a trading volume of 520,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.45.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

