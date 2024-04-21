Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.41.

GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

