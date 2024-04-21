Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.80.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.63 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.15 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.