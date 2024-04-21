Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

