American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.650-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 billion-$67.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.4 billion. American Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.65-$13.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.62.

American Express Trading Up 6.2 %

AXP stock opened at $231.04 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average is $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Express by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,272,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $987,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

