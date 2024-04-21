American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:ARL opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a current ratio of 28.29.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

