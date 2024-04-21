American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
NYSE:ARL opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a current ratio of 28.29.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
