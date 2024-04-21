Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $27.00

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,906,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 50,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $440.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.14.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

