Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) PT at $12.50

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HireRight in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.35 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HireRight by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HireRight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HireRight by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HireRight by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in HireRight by 17.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

