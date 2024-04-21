Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $22.13

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
MAT stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
