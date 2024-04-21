Analyzing Aris Mining (ARMN) and The Competition

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aris Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 197.00 Aris Mining Competitors $1.54 billion -$76.02 million 4.56

Aris Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aris Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -47.51% -2.44% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aris Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 897 3337 4125 103 2.41

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 228.20%. Given Aris Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its rivals on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

