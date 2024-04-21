Analyzing Coursera (NYSE:COUR) & Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coursera and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 1 2 8 0 2.64 Appian 1 2 5 0 2.50

Coursera currently has a consensus target price of $22.10, suggesting a potential upside of 84.94%. Appian has a consensus target price of $48.86, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Appian.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -18.33% -18.15% -12.39% Appian -20.43% -127.40% -16.30%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Coursera and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Coursera has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coursera and Appian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $635.76 million 2.96 -$116.55 million ($0.77) -15.52 Appian $545.36 million 4.65 -$111.44 million ($1.53) -22.58

Appian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coursera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Coursera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coursera beats Appian on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack. It offers its products to individuals, enterprise, business, campus, and government. The company was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. Coursera, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

