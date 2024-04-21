Analyzing Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) & AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) and AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AtkinsRéalis pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Energy Services of America pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AtkinsRéalis pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and AtkinsRéalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A AtkinsRéalis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $334.23 million N/A N/A $0.18 38.31 AtkinsRéalis N/A N/A N/A $1.89 20.94

This table compares Energy Services of America and AtkinsRéalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AtkinsRéalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of AtkinsRéalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Services of America and AtkinsRéalis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A AtkinsRéalis 0 0 0 0 N/A

AtkinsRéalis has a consensus price target of $32.36, suggesting a potential downside of 18.15%. Given AtkinsRéalis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AtkinsRéalis is more favorable than Energy Services of America.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides corrosion protection services, horizontal drilling services, liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. Further, it serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About AtkinsRéalis

(Get Free Report)

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers services for clients across the nuclear life cycle consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering services; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit projects. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. The company was formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and changed its name to AtkinsRéalis in September 2023. AtkinsRéalis was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.