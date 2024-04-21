Analyzing Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nicox has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nicox and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 5 4 3 0 1.83

Profitability

This table compares Nicox and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicox N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 7.48% -0.22% -0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicox and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicox $5.52 million 3.99 -$29.25 million N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $51.07 billion 0.50 $3.82 billion $1.11 6.10

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Nicox on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a novel patented ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dry eye disease; and NCX 1728, an NO-donating Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, which is in preclinical evaluation. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

