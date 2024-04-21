Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $40,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.83.

FIVE stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,286. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

