Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 272.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,405,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,734. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

