Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 334 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

