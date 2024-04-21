Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,255 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,385,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,143,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,509. The firm has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,355 shares of company stock worth $26,753,102. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.