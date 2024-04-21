Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after buying an additional 1,505,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,563,000 after buying an additional 957,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 60.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,481,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,657. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $67.57. 3,785,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,419. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

