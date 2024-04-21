Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,359,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

