Annapolis Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $313,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

