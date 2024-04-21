APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Position Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

APG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

